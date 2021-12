Following the clashes with armed miscreants last night, two IRGC Quds forces were martyred, the statement of the public relations of the Quds base of the IRGC Ground Forces read.

According to the statement, two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mehran Shoorizadeh and Mohsen Keikhaei were martyred during their mission in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

No further details have been released on the clashes.

