Zahra Gholamzadeh made a good record in the R9 - 50m Rifle Prone at the Al Ain 2022 World Championships, UAE.

The female athlete qualified for the 2024 Summer Paralympics as she could pass the knockout stage and enter the preliminary stage.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics is scheduled to be held in Paris, France, from 28 August to 8 September 2024.

