Iran defense minister offers congratulations on Eid al-Adha

In his congratulatory message, the Iranian defense minister described Eid al-Adha as the brightest manifestation of obedience and servitude towards the Creator.

Gen. Hatami further expressed hope to witness the strengthening unity and friendship among the Islamic Ummah in line with God's commands and Islamic teachings.

Prior to this, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri congratulated the advent of Eid al-Adha to counterparts at the Islamic countries on Monday morning.

