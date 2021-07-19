Pakistani, Afghan FMs hold phone call after recent tensions

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed that Kabul and Islamabad should refrain from prejudice until the investigation into the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter is completed.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Monday saying that premature statements and judgments would damage the investigation process.

The statement added that the Afghan foreign minister discussed the ongoing investigation into the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter to Islamabad and expressed the Afghan side's concern over the remarks made by the Pakistani interior minister.

The Afghan foreign minister said in a telephone conversation that Kabul was ready to cooperate with Pakistan during the investigation process to arrest of the perpetrators behind the crime and to ensure the security of Afghanistan's political and diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

Atmar added a delegation from Kabul is scheduled to travel to Islamabad to assess the return of the Afghan ambassador and diplomats to Pakistan.

Expressing his deep regret over the abduction of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, the Pakistani foreign minister said that Pakistan is conducting a serious investigation into the case.

Qureshi added that the investigation into her abduction is being seriously pursued under the direct guidance of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the investigation will be completed soon.

He assured the Afghan side that the Pakistani government will ensure the security of Afghanistan's political and diplomatic missions.

The Pakistani interior minister told the media about the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter that it was plotted by India's intelligence service.

Afghan-Pakistani relations have been strained since last week following the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Islamabad.

The Afghan government recalled its ambassador to Islamabad and stressed that its diplomats will not return to Pakistan until their full security is guaranteed.

