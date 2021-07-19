US presence strengthened terrorism in Afghanistan: Karzai

Speaking in an online meeting hosted by Iran dubbed "Afghanistan, Sustainable Peace and Security", the former Afghan president said, "The United States entered our country in 2001 under the pretext of 9/11, and the international community accepted the presence of foreigners in our country. Although the United States made progress in some fields, it has suffered setbacks on the military and counterterrorism fronts, and the counterterrorism work contradicted their announcements and instead strengthened terrorism. Now, after 20 years, the withdrawal of the Americans is taking place in such a way that new terrorist groups have emerged and the people of our country have been oppressed."

Karzai went on to call for immediate peace in Afghanistan, calling it good for the entire region.

The meeting held in Tehran is an important step in this regard, according to the former Afghanistan president.

"We thank the Iranian brothers and hope that the ongoing negotiations in Qatar will have the favored result for the people of Afghanistan," he said.

KI/IRN84409111