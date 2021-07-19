Afghan elites to foil US’ sinister plots: Velayati

Slamming the US’s military campaign in Afghanistan and 20 years of occupation, Ali Akbar Velayati said “America has committed severe crimes and left behind great losses in Afghanistan instead of bringing development, and prosperity and now, the US is leaving the country of proud Muhahidin with humiliation.”

"Although they are still trying to destroy the remaining prosperity and divide the honorable people of Afghanistan with evil provocations, the elites and intellectuals of Afghanistan will thwart these conspiracies as they know the US’s sinister intentions."

The Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening made the remarks on Monday while addressing a conference dubbed “Afghanistan, Sustainable Peace and Security” in Tehran.

The history of Afghanistan is full of sacrifices and resistance of its people against colonialists and occupiers, from Soviet Army to US and NATO occupation, he added.

The Afghan people have always stood against any aggression or excessive demand and the armies of the West and the East, that have been armed to the teeth, have failed against the will and resistance of these people, Velayati noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always called for strengthening brotherly ties with the Afghan nation that has had a major role in the Islamic civilization, said the advisor.

The experience of the past 40 years shows that provocations by foreign states had led to the eruption of war between different ethnic groups; the same groups that had lived here peacefully for hundreds of years, he added.

