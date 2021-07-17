  1. Politics
Iran to host important meeting on Afghanistan: report

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran will reportedly host an important meeting in which Afghan government officials and other Afghan groups will discuss the peace process in this country.

In the coming days, the Afghan government and other Afghan groups will attend the virtual meeting of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening to achieve peace in Afghanistan, according to Fars News Agency. 

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as Afghanistan's friend, brother, and trusted neighbor, is struggling to bring peace, lasting stability, and security for the people of this country.

In this regard, Iran's initiative in holding this summit, to a large extent, can save the people of Afghanistan from the current crisis.

Further details about this meeting will be announced.

