Iran to host important meeting on Afghanistan: report

In the coming days, the Afghan government and other Afghan groups will attend the virtual meeting of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening to achieve peace in Afghanistan, according to Fars News Agency.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as Afghanistan's friend, brother, and trusted neighbor, is struggling to bring peace, lasting stability, and security for the people of this country.

In this regard, Iran's initiative in holding this summit, to a large extent, can save the people of Afghanistan from the current crisis.

Further details about this meeting will be announced.

