Pres. Xi calls on Taliban to stop violence

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday.

In this phone conversation, the Chinese President assured President Ghani of China’s cooperation with Afghanistan in the areas of security, economic development, peace process and health, according to the Afghan President's official press service.

President Xi Jinping expressed concern over the current security situation in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to cease violence and embrace peace. He reiterated his country’s full support for Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and for the Afghan peace process.

President of China said that his country will provide one million doses of COVID vaccine to Afghanistan and will work with Afghanistan on joint economic projects.

President Ghani expressed gratitude to China for its support for the Afghan peace process and its commitment to help Afghanistan on various fronts, terming China’s role significant in those areas.

