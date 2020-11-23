Amir-Abdollahian congratulates APA on establishment anniv.

In a message issued on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the role of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in strengthening and promoting peace in Asia, saying, "The APA has sought to interact and develop relations between the parliaments of Asian countries, and ultimately to pursue the expansion of justice, democracy, and the absence of foreign influence in the region."

He appreciated the Assembly for its efforts to strengthen freedom, social justice, peace, security and friendship, and creating international convergence in Asia in order to make the most of the facilities of the continent.

"At present, this Asian Assembly has a prominent position in Asia and also among other international institutions, which necessitates the effective use of this capacity in parliamentary diplomacy," he said.

ZZ/5078609