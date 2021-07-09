Iranian delegation hold meetings with senior Syrian officials

During the meeting with Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faysal Mikdad, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, particularly between the Syrian People’s Assembly and Iranian Islamic Shura Council, affirming the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in defending the interests of the people at various international forums , and in laying the necessary foundations for strengthening the capabilities and economic relations between the two countries in the face of economic terrorism represented by the unilateral coercive measures imposed on them.

Mikdad voiced appreciation of Syria as leadership, government and people for the important role played by Iran at all political, military, and economic levels to support Syria in the fight against terrorism, according to SANA.

“Those who defeated Daesh and other terrorist organizations are not who claim to have formed an alliance for this purpose, but the Syrian, Iranian and Russian strugglers, in addition to the fighters from Iraq and Lebanon whose blood was mixed with the soil of this land to eradicate the terrorist organizations supported by some states of that ominous alliance, which was fighting against everything in the region except the terrorists,” said Mikdad.

For his part, Golroo affirmed his country’s pride in the relations binding the two countries throughout history , appreciating Syria’s historic support for Iran in many stages and the distinguished level of relations between the two countries.

He stressed the need to promote economic and cultural relations up to the level of political relations.

Golroo expressed his confidence in the inevitable victory of the peoples of the region over the projects of hegemony, domination and occupation.

The two sides reviewed the recent presidential elections in Syria and Iran, which were a deep embodiment of the democratic values in which the peoples of the two countries believe in.

Discussing the ongoing negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file, Mikdad praised the wisdom and strength of the Iranian leadership and its keenness to defend the interests and rights of its people in the face of all pressure, reiterating Syria’s support for Iran in these negotiations.

In a separate meeting, Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh affirmed on Thursday the importance of boosting parliamentary relations between Syria and Iran and developing them through exchanging visits, viewpoints, and joint coordination at regional and international conferences.

Sabbagh, meeting an Iranian Parliamentary delegation, headed by Deputy chairman of Syrian-Iranian Friendship Group, Abbas Golroo, and an accompanying delegation, said that forces of evil and global aggression, led by the US, besiege Syria and Iran together under false and misleading titles, claiming that they fight terrorism, while, in fact, they support and protect it.

For his part, Golroo said that the visit of the Iranian Parliamentary delegation to Syria aims to enhance parliamentary cooperation and various domains of bilateral relations, and overcome any obstacles that may hinder their development in addition to employing the available capabilities to push them forward.

He expressed his country’s aspiration to fulfil advanced steps that make the friendship committees in both countries a role model.

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, met on Thursday Deputy chairman of Syrian-Iranian Friendship Group Abbas Golroo and an accompanying delegation.

The two sided stressed the importance of boosting parliamentary relations, increasing the joint visits to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Prime Minister affirmed that the Syrian government seeks to push forwards and develop economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries and promote it up to the level of strategic relations that bind Syria and Iran.

He expressed appreciation for the support provided by Iran to the Syrian people, pointing out that the Syrian and Iranian peoples have foiled plots of the enemies in the region.

For his part, Golroo said that the aim of the Iranian parliamentary delegation’s visit to Syria is to increase coordination and cooperation and to overcome obstacles which may face joint relations.

MAH/SANA