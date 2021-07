According to Al-Jazeera, the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia in its Twitter account announced that the explosion took place outside the city of Al-Kharj accidentally.

The Saudi Defense Ministry did not provide further details on the blast.

In this regard, the spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Turki Al-Maliki, claimed that the explosion that took place at dawn today was due to the remains of unusable ammunition.

ZZ/IRN84403429