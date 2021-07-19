  1. Politics
4 ISIL hideouts destroyed by Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The intelligence units of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior managed to destroy four ISIL hideouts containing explosive materials and a drone in Kirkuk.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that accurate intelligence information led the intelligence agency's detachments, in cooperation with the Fifth Division of the Federal Police, to uncover four hideouts and explosive materials belonging to ISIL in Wadi Abu Khanajer, al-Razm village, and Wadi Karhat Ghazan in Riyadh sub-district in Kirkuk Governorate, Shafaq News reported.

The dens contained military clothing, cooking utensils, logistics, and a drone, as well as five homemade explosive devices and four anti-armor missiles.

The cell indicated that the seizures were fundamentally dealt with and destroyed by specialized bomb squads.

