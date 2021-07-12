  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2021, 1:10 PM

2 towers transmitting Iran's electricity to Iraq exploded

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – News sources reported the explosion of two electricity transmission towers from Mersad to Diyala near Lake Hamrin.

No further details have been released on the new attack.

In recent days, the Iraqi electricity network has been the target of many terrorist attacks and operations. These terrorist attacks have intensified the electricity crisis in Iraq.

A few days ago, the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, stated that the electricity transmission lines from Iran, especially in Diyala province, are the target of repeated sabotage attacks, adding that it was also attacked by saboteurs last Sunday.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, more than 70 electricity towers have been attacked so far, and in just 10 days, 15 towers totalling 400 million Iraqi dinars (nearly $ 300,000) have been damaged.

