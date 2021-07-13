  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2021, 11:45 AM

Next govt. to have dynamic relations with East, West

Next govt. to have dynamic relations with East, West

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs announced on Tues. that the next Iranian administration will have dynamic and active ties with east and west world countries.

"Reviewing the background, performance, and Stances of the President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, in his view, a balanced foreign policy, active and dynamic relations with the East and West of the world and having special attention to all neighbors and Asia are the priorities of foreign policy," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

The vice-speaker of the Iranian Parliament said the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi will be held on Thursday, August 5.

The arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony are being made, Ali Nikzad added.

A number of foreign guests are expected to take part in the event.

Raeisi won the June 18 presidential election by garnering over 62 percent of the votes.

HJ/IRN84402255

News Code 176055
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176055/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News