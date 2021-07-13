Next govt. to have dynamic relations with East, West

"Reviewing the background, performance, and Stances of the President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, in his view, a balanced foreign policy, active and dynamic relations with the East and West of the world and having special attention to all neighbors and Asia are the priorities of foreign policy," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

The vice-speaker of the Iranian Parliament said the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi will be held on Thursday, August 5.

The arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony are being made, Ali Nikzad added.

A number of foreign guests are expected to take part in the event.

Raeisi won the June 18 presidential election by garnering over 62 percent of the votes.

