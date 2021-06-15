Iranian, Omani officials stress boosting friendly ties

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met and held talks with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman News Agency reported that during the meeting while exchanging views on current issues, the two sides stressed the friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Oman.

According to this report, the Iranian delegation also held an official meeting with Omani officials, during which bilateral cooperation was reviewed.

At this meeting, the continuation of bilateral cooperation and its development in various fields was emphasized, and the two sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

