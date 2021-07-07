Taliban takes control of 'Qala-e-Naw' in NW Afghanistan

Taliban militants are now in control of Qala-e-Naw in Badghis province, said army commander in Qala-e-Naw.

The Taliban also released a video of Qala-e-Naw prison announcing that it had captured the prison and released all its prisoners.

Earlier, a source in Qala-e-Naw told IRNA that the Taliban had entered the city and that people were fleeing the city.

This is the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban after the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Badghis Governor Hussam-Din Shams has also confirmed that the Taliban have entered Qala-e-Naw.

The Taliban claim to have taken control of 114 cities in the past two months.

The news comes as an intra-Afghan talks meeting attended by representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban high political delegation hosted by Iran started on Wednesday.

