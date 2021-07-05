Foreigners never to be happy with strong Afghanistan: MP

Morteza Aghatehrani made the remarks in his meeting with Chairman of the Cultural Commission of the Afghan Parliament Amir Gul Shaheen.

Referring to the religious and racial similarities between Iran and Afghanistan, Aghatehrani said, "Iran and Afghanistan are longtime neighbors with a common history and culture."

"In light of these commonalities, the two countries have a special reason to strengthen the relations in various fields," he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the preservation of Afghanistan's independence and territorial integrity and considers the presence of foreign forces in the region as a cause of instability and insecurity," Iranian MP noted, adding, "Understanding the problems of the Afghan people over the past four decades has led the Islamic Republic of Iran to fully support this eastern neighbor, and now nearly three and a half million Afghans live, study and work in Iran."

The head of the parliament's cultural commission emphasized the cultural and economic empowerment of Afghan women, saying, "Parliament welcomes the exchange of experiences and joint cooperation for the cultural and economic empowerment of Afghan women and the holding of training courses in Iran."

Referring to the current developments in Afghanistan, Aghatehrani said, "Foreigners will never be happy with a strong Afghanistan, and they are always trying to show the world a false image of Afghanistan through war, terror and Islamophobia.

Amir Gul Shaheen, for his part, called Iran an important strategic neighbor for Afghanistan, saying, "The people of Afghanistan will not forget the immediate and humanitarian aid of the Iranians."

"Strengthening the cultural, political and trade relations between the two countries will improve the level of relations," he added.

Shaheen thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its full support of the Afghan people.

ZZ/5250725