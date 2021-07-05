One person killed, dozens injured in factory blast in Bangkok

Explosion of a factory producing chemicals on the outskirt of Thai capital Bangkok has killed one person and injured dozens more.

A blast at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Thai capital Bangkok has severely damaged homes and residential units around the factory, Associated Press reported.

According to the report, local Thai sources also reported the evacuation of area around this factory for fear of leaking toxic substances and chemicals as well as the possibility of further explosions at the factory.

At least one person is said to have been killed and dozens more injured in the incident.

Bangkok police said the fire and explosion took place around 3 a.m. in a way that sound of the explosion was heard within a radius of several kilometers away.

Firefighters are still trying to contain the blaze at the chemical factory.

