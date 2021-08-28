Huge fires in chemical plants reported in UK

Smoke can also be seen coming out of space, Dgmartpro News reported.

People have been advised to stay at their homes for the next few days.

The black smoke from a horrific fire at a chemical plant in Britain is also visible from space.

A plume of smoke has been captured in satellite images. At the same time, scientists have expressed concern over the accident and said it is very dangerous for nature as well as human health

Chemical fires have spread toxic fumes everywhere. People are facing many kinds of problems, they are being forced to be prisoners in their homes.

The accident happened at the chemical factory Lyson Polyurethanes in the British city of Leamington Spa on Friday morning, according to The Sun.

The roar of the fire began and took on a terrifying form. Smoke from the factory can be seen from 45 miles away. Pieces of toxic plastic are flying in the smoke and falling into people’s homes.

Plastic can be seen everywhere on city streets.

Police have strongly instructed people not to try to remove the plastic on their own, as it can also be deadly due to dangerous chemicals.

The surrounding houses have been evacuated due to the massive fire.

In addition, the Covid Mega Testing Lab is currently closed. An employee of the plant is still missing.

Locals said one explosion after another suddenly hit the factory on Friday. It looks like someone dropped a bomb. Then the whole area was covered in smoke.

RHM/PR