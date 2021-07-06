  1. Iran
Jul 6, 2021, 6:36 PM

Explosion in Cheshmeh Khosh oil field kills 3, injures 4

Explosion in Cheshmeh Khosh oil field kills 3, injures 4

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – An explosion has been reported in an oil field in the western Ilam province killing and injuring 7 people.

An explosion has been reported at Cheshmeh Khosh field located in the western Ilam province, 52 km south of Dehloran city on Tuesday afternoon.

There are reports coming in saying that two people have been killed while another is injured.

The latest reports say that the number of the killed has increase to three people and the injured to four.

The killed and the injured are from the local workers from Dehloran.

The incident took place 20 km from the city of Shoosh on the Cheshmeh Khosh oil pipeline to Ahvaz.

No further details have come out of the incident yet. 

KI/5252138 

News Code 175794
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175794/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News