Explosion in Cheshmeh Khosh oil field kills 3, injures 4

An explosion has been reported at Cheshmeh Khosh field located in the western Ilam province, 52 km south of Dehloran city on Tuesday afternoon.

There are reports coming in saying that two people have been killed while another is injured.

The latest reports say that the number of the killed has increase to three people and the injured to four.

The killed and the injured are from the local workers from Dehloran.

The incident took place 20 km from the city of Shoosh on the Cheshmeh Khosh oil pipeline to Ahvaz.

No further details have come out of the incident yet.

