Jul 5, 2021, 9:28 AM

'US should correct its wrongdoings': China

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Saying that the US must correct its wrong moves, the Chinese top diplomat stressed that the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and its maximum pressure on Iran are the root causes of the current Iranian nuclear issues.

“Naturally, the US should correct its wrongdoings”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said in a Sunday tweet.

“To start with, it should lift, fully, unreservedly and thoroughly, its illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran and third parties, so as to encourage Iran to move in the same direction&to push for breakthroughs in the negotiations”, Hua Chunying said.

“The US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and its maximum pressure on Iran are the root causes of the current Iranian nuclear crisis”, she added.

“On the Iranian nuclear issue, the most critical is for the US to make an earlier decision to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)”, she stressed.

