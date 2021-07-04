US forces continuing to loot Syrian oil: report

According to the report, in continuation of their steal of Syrian oil, the US forces transported a new shipment to Iraq through the Al-Waleed border crossing.

Local sources in the village of al-Swaidiyeh reported that 37 trucks belonging to the US military and carrying stolen Syrian oil left the Syrian suburbs and entered Iraq through the Al-Waleed crossing.

It is worth mentioning that the United States continues to have a military presence in Syria under the pretext of fighting ISIL and is stealing the oil and energy resources of the Syrian people.

ZZ/5249898