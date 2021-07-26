  1. World
US won't lift travel bans, citing spike in Covid-19 cases

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – A White House official has said that the US will not lift foreign travel restrictions due to concerns over the rise in the more contagious Covid-19 delta variant cases.

About 83 percent of new Covid cases in the US this month are delta variant infections, and experts say the variant is behind the new wave of nationwide infections, a report by NBC News said on Monday.

US delta variant cases are concentrated among those who are unvaccinated and the number is likely to increase in the coming weeks, the official said.

The US currently bars entry for most noncitizens who within the last 14 days have been in the U.K., European Union nations, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

