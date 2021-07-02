Russia condemns US for closing websites close to Resistance

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US Internet service providers on June 22nd restricted access to more than 30 websites.

"We condemn the blocking of websites for political reasons and the abandonment of democratic values ​​in the interests of Washington," she said.

The US Department of Justice June 22 issued a statement in which it announced blocking 33 websites operated by the Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and three websites belonging to Iraq resistance groups Kataib Hezbollah under the pretext of "violation of US sanctions."

The Iranian Press TV and Kawthar TV , as well al Al-ALam websites have now shifted to a ".ir" domain and are currently accessible after the US action.

