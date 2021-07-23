Facts indicate US, ISIL forge interactions in Afghanistan

According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia is aware of unmarked helicopters conducting flights in areas, where ISIL terrorists were active.

She said, "It would have been impossible to carry out such activities unbeknownst to the US and NATO forces that had complete control of Afghanistan’s airspace." TASS news agency reported.

Moscow has repeatedly cited information that makes it possible to draw conclusions about the United States’ interaction with ISIL in Afghanistan, she added.

"As for actual facts, we have repeatedly mentioned them. However, we don’t do it in a way typical for the Anglo-Saxon world, which includes the demonstration of test tubes to the UN Security Council that later turn out to be a hoax. We do it based on facts," Zakharova said when asked if Russia would publish information on interaction between the US and ISIL terrorists.

"We believe that this information is enough to draw conclusions about cooperation between the US and ISIL elements," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted, adding that Russia had already made the information it had public and international organizations, including the UN, could use it.

Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said earlier during an online event hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club that Russia had received information about specific facts related to the US-led coalition’s cooperation with ISIL in Afghanistan.

MA/PR