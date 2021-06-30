US biggest saboteur of international order: China

"First, the US is the biggest saboteur of the international order. The US willfully withdraw from treaties and organizations and wantonly imposes illegal unilateral sanctions and military coercion on other countries, causing grave harm to international and regional peace and stability and seriously violating international law and basic norms governing international relations," according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday during his regular press conference as he stressed out three points about the US behavior.

Wenbin also said that "Second, the rules-based international order claimed by the US is, in essence, a hegemonic order in which the US dominates the world."

He further noted that "The overwhelming majority of countries in the world, including US allies, do not agree with such an order. It is echoed and followed by only a handful of countries."

"Third, there is only one system in the world, and that is the international system with the UN at its core. There is only one set of rules, and that is the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter. The international order should not be a hegemonic one dominated by the US, and international rules should not be made by the US or a small bloc led by the US. Countries should uphold the universal values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, practice true multilateralism, promote democracy in international relations, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind," the China FM spokesman said to conclude his three points on the US behavior in the international system.

