4 killed, wounded in Zionists airstrikes on Syria's Tadmur

On Thursday, Syrian news sources reported that the country's air defense systems confronted hostile targets in the sky of Tadmur District of Homs Governorate in central Syria.

News Arabic-language media further quoted the Syrian sources as saying that the southern part of Tadmur has been targeted by the Zionist Regime's airstrikes.

According to SANA, on late Wednesday, the Zionist Regime launched an airstrike against the Tadmur area, causing some material damages.

The source also reported that in addition to the material damages, one Syrian soldier was killed and three others were wounded during the attack.

Earlier, Syrian media reported that six Syrian army soldiers were wounded after Israeli regime airstrikes on the T-4 base few weeks ago.

