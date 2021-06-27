4 drug-trafficking bands dismantled in Tehran

Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi said on Sunday that the police forces of Tehran confiscated 2.431 tons of different kinds of illicit drugs during various operations in the last week.

Four drug-trafficking gangs were dismantled and 63 major smugglers were arrested, he added.

7 drug sales centers were sealed and 32 vehicles and motorcycles seized by police forces, Rahimi said.

According to the police chief, the amount of drug confiscation is 6,508 kilograms, which has not changed compared to the same period in the last year.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

