Iran main country dealing with burden of fighting narcotics

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna made the remarks while delivering a speech in a ceremony on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Despite international actions, unfortunately, illegal cultivation, production, trafficking, and consumption of narcotics have increased in recent years, Kazem Gharibabadi said.

He went on to say, "Increasing trend of narcotics cultivation and production show that drug traffickers have become more active, and this will have dangerous consequences for the region and the world, especially developing countries."

Saying that drug seizure in Iran has increased by 41% in 2020 compared to the previous year, he noted, "On the one hand, this shows the effectiveness of Iran's countermeasures, and on the other hand, it warns of an unprecedented increase in narcotics in the region."

The fight against drugs must take place within the framework of international cooperation, Iran's envoy to International Organizations stressed, criticizing that Iran is the main country that is dealing with the burden of the fight against drug trafficking and the western destination countries do not care about the issue.

