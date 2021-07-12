  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2021

Iranian, Egyptian officials reportedly hold meeting in Cairo

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – A Qatari newspaper reported on a meeting between a delegation of Iranian and Egyptian officials in Cairo last week, citing Egyptian-Iranian efforts to improve bilateral relations.

The Qatari newspaper 'The New Arab' published a special report on the recent consultations between Egypt and Iran aimed at improving relations between the two countries and gaining close views on some regional issues.

Cairo hosted an Iranian delegation last week as part of Egypt's new foreign policy toward all major powers and countries in the region, which seeks to avoid any proxy entry into other countries' crises and prioritize Egypt's interests, it said.

The delegation met with high-ranking officials in the Egyptian intelligence service to discuss sensitive cases between the two countries, which have been the source of tension between the two sides, it added.

According to this source, the purpose of these consultations is to establish balanced relations and to establish clear and permanent channels of communication with the aim of mutual coordination on various issues related to the parties, in order to avoid any tension and conflict.

