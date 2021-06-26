Iraq PM to visit Tehran when Raeisi takes office

According to Iraq local media, al-Kadhimi said "Iran is a neighboring country. Our relations with president-elect Raeisi are very good. He was in Baghdad some time ago. We had a great meeting and exchanged views on the future of this relationship. I had a telephone conversation with him two days ago and congratulated him on his victory [in the presidential elections]."

The Iraqi premier added that "I am interested in supporting this relationship and trying to promote it, which serves the interests of both countries and the interests of the Iraqi people."

Al-Kadhimi also noted that "The president-elect invited me to visit Tehran. I will definitely look the right time and opportunity to respond to this invitation after the formation of the government."

KI/ALM