Drug production hike in Afghanistan, result of US crimes

In addition to its other major crimes committed in Afghanistan, the United States has also caused the same amount of destruction in the field of narcotics, Brigadier General Momeni added.

He put the volume of narcotics produced in Afghanistan in recent years at 9,500 tons.

According to a statistic released by the United Nations, narcotic production in Afghanistan in 2000 hit about 200 tons but this rate has unfortunately reached 9,500 tons in recent years, he said, adding that this production hike of narcotics in Afghanistan is the result of crimes committed by the United States in this country.

He then pointed to the sharp rise in number of drug users in Afghanistan as one of the other crimes committed by the United States in this country and reiterated, “It is a matter of regret to say that the rate of consumers of narcotics has increased by threefold in this country.”

Generally speaking, it can be said that the United States left a deep wound in Afghanistan and the region as well, Momeni continued.

