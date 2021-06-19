Rescue helicopter crashes in W Iran

According to Sarem Rezaei, director-general of Lorestan Red Crescent, the rescue chopper crashed in Lali mountainous area in Aligudarz.

The official said that the helicopter belonged to the southwestern province of Khuzestan Red Crescent.

He gave no immediate reports of any possible casualties.

Rezaei said that a preliminary investigation is underway to identify the cause of the incident.

He further stated that rescue and search teams are on alert to be dispatched to the area if necessary, adding that the location of the incident is 35 minute drive from the Aligudarz city center.

