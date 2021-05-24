VIDEO: An Iranian found dead in a cable car crash in Italy

The accident happened on the Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone cableway. Eleven people were inside the cable car when it fell. Rescuers pulled out 12 bodies from the debris of a cable car crash in the north of Italy. Earlier in the day, the emergency services said that at least nine people were killed and two children were in serious condition after a cable car fell in Italy's Northern Piedmont region on Sunday.
TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Fourteen people were killed when a cabin fell from a cable car in northern Italy on Sunday. Mohammad Shahsavandi, a 23-year-old Iranian citizen living in Italy, lost his life in this accident.
