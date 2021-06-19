US military to withdraw antimissile batteries from West Asia

The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is withdrawing its troops, aircraft, antimissile batteries from West Asia.

According to this US media, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the changes.

The Biden administration has decided to reduce missile defense in West Asia with the aim of focusing on Russia and China, the report said.

The Pentagon is pulling approximately eight Patriot antimissile batteries from countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, the report added, saying that another antimissile system known as a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad system, is being withdrawn from Saudi Arabia, and jet fighter squadrons assigned to the region are being reduced.

The latest reductions, which haven't been previously reported, began earlier this month.

