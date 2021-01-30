Iran’s export vol. of agri. products up 22% in nine months

Despite spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, Islamic Republic of Iran registered a considerable growth in export of agricultural products, the Deputy Ministry of Agriculture for Agricultural Processing Industries Development Affairs Zavvar Parmeh said.

He went on to say that the country exported 4.986 million tons of agricultural products, valued at $4.79 billion, in the first nine months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Dec. 20, 2019).

About 889,000 tons of important horticultural products, valued at $2.278 billion, was exported from the country in the first nine months of the current year, showing a 38 and 43 percent hike in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Parmeh added.

Among horticultural products exported from the country in this period, pistachio accounted for the maximum export share, he said, adding, “143,000 tons of high-quality pistachio, valued at $1.58 billion, were exported from the country, registering a 104 and 77 percent growth in terms of volume and value respectively.”

