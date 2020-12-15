  1. Economy
Dried fruit, nuts exports grows 99% in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Exports of Iranian dried fruit and nuts have grown by 99% in terms of weight and 71% in terms of value in the first 8 months of the current Iranian year 1399 (ending on November 20).

According to the Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi, Iran's dried fruit exports in the first 8 months of the previous year was about 67,108 tons at the value of $485 million.

The figure in the current year,133,680 tons worth $833 million, registering a growth of 71 percent and 99 percent respectively, the official noted.

Pistachio has brought the country $795 million in the said time span in the current year, he added.

Iran is the world’s top pistachio exporter, besides the US.

According to previous reports, Iran’s annual domestic demand for pistachio amounts to 35,000-45,000 tons, accounting for 20% of the total output. 

It is worth noting that Iran is the world's biggest date exporter and the third major raisins producer.

