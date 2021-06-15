Russian diplomat criticizes US stance on arms race in space

The lack of desire among Washington and its Western allies to work on the prevention of an arms race in space causes concerns, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published Tuesday, TASS reported.

"We balance on the verge of an arms race in space. Currently, a total of 30 countries have signed bilateral agreements with Russia not to deploy arms in space first. It is not about country X being able to develop space weapons and become the first in this field one day. If Russia has signed up 30 times with someone in the international community not to be the first in this field, then it is true to its words," he said.

"And the lack of desire among the US and its Western allies to do anything in this field causes troubling thoughts. We must put a cap on this before it’s too late," Ryabkov underscored.

RHM/PR