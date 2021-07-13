NATO chief makes anti-Iranian remarks in meeting with Lapid

In this meeting, NATO secretary-general said that Islamic Republic of Iran must comply with its JCPOA commitments and IAEA’s safeguards agreements without pointing to the failure of other JCPOA parties in fulfilling their commitments.

Israeli regime’s media also reported that Lapid has told NATO Secretary-General that NATO and European Union should exercise full oversight over Iran's nuclear activities, the need to fully implement resolutions of the UN Security Council and Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Israeli foreign minister also stressed the need to monitor Iran's missile projects, but no details were released about this part of the talks.

According to the report, the newly-appointed Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid made several political trips over the past month.

Yesterday, he separately met and held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell, as well as with foreign ministers of Germany, France and the Czech Republic in Brussels on Monday.

