40 Iranian, Turkish paintings displayed in Intl. art Exhib.

This international group exhibition was held with the participation of 40 Iranian and Turkish artists from June 10 to 12 at the art Gallery of Ahadi in Lahijan, a city in northern Iran.

Getting familiarized with the cultural heritage as well as the common cultures of Iran and Turkey is one of the goals for holding this exhibition, Behnaz Pourang, the secretary of the international group exhibition said.

She also stressed that such artistic events will enhance empathy between the two nations as well as the tourism industry.

