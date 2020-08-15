  1. Iran
Aug 15, 2020, 5:00 PM

Iran, Turkey women to hold 'Color of Peace' Art Exhibition

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – The 3rd International Painting Exhibition "Color of Peace" will be held from Sep 20 to Oct 25 on the occasion of World Peace Day with the collaboration of Iranian Ahadi Gallery and Turkish Luna Gallery in Istanbul, Turkey.

Behnaz Pourang, the Iranian painter and the director of the 3rd International  "Color of Peace" Painting Exhibition, told about the participators of this event, “The artists participating in this event are painter women from Iran, Turkey, and other countries."  

The special feature of this exhibition is that these women artists have created some art pieces to be the conveyer of the hope message for all war-torn people all over the world as well as being a messenger of peace, friendship, and unity to the human being.

Along with World Peace Day, the “Color of Peace” exhibition will be held for a week from September 20 to October 25, 2020, in Istanbul, Turkey.
 

