'Haboob' to vie at Animafest Zagreb

Directed by Mahsa Samani, 'Haboob' tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

Recently, ‘Haboob’ has won an award at the 11th edition of the Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan.

The 49th Animafest Zagreb will be held from 7 to 12 June 2021.

The World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb, established in 1972, is the second oldest film festival in the world completely dedicated to animation. Launched thanks to the global reputation of the filmmakers sprung from the Zagreb School of Animation, founded based on the decision of ASIFA, International Animated Film Association, Zagreb Film production company, and City of Zagreb, Animafest Zagreb takes place every year early in June.

