Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 12

Ebtekar:
Reactions to entry of Iran naval fleet into the Atlantic
Etemad:
America’s miscalculations in Vienna
Ettela’at:
US bases in Iraq come under rocket, drone attacks
E3 calls on Iran to cooperate with IAEA
Iran naval fleet in the Atlantic Ocean
Jomhuri Eslami:
Iran urges IAEA to remain impartial
Yemeni high political council sets three principles for talks with Saudi Arabia
Haaretz acknowledges torturing of Palestinians at Israeli regime’s prisons
Kayhan:
All military airports of Israel within range of Resistance’s missiles: the regime’s air force cmdr.
China: Lifting Iran sanctions is the first step that must be taken by US
MAH
Your Comment