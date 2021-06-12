  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 12

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, June 12.

Ebtekar:

Reactions to entry of Iran naval fleet into the Atlantic

Etemad:

America’s miscalculations in Vienna

Ettela’at:

US bases in Iraq come under rocket, drone attacks

E3 calls on Iran to cooperate with IAEA

Iran naval fleet in the Atlantic Ocean

Jomhuri Eslami:

Iran urges IAEA to remain impartial

Yemeni high political council sets three principles for talks with Saudi Arabia

Haaretz acknowledges torturing of Palestinians at Israeli regime’s prisons

Kayhan:

All military airports of Israel within range of Resistance’s missiles: the regime’s air force cmdr.

China: Lifting Iran sanctions is the first step that must be taken by US

