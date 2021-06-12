  1. Politics
German FM urges flexibility, pragmatism in JCPOA talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday urged all sides to show flexibility and pragmatism in talks about the Iranian nuclear deal which are due to resume.

“It is about flexibility and pragmatism from all participating parties,” he told Reuters.

“Playing for time is in no-one’s interest,” he added. 

These remarks by Heiko Maas come as the new round of talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA is going to start in Vienna on Saturday afternoon.

"The sixth round of the #ViennaTalks on full restoration of the #JCPOA will start in one hour. The members of the Joint Commission will exchange views on how to arrange further work in order to complete the negotiations successfully and expeditiously," tweeted Mikhail Ulynov, Russian envoy to Vienna-based UN organizations.

