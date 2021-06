In his remarks before the third Presidential debate, on Sat., he said: "Americans seek to prolong the ongoing JCPOA talks to have the upper hand."

"The other party just understands the language of power," he said, "and Iranians will urge them to end the negotiations by taking practical actions."

He hoped that the JCPOA talks would soon end in favor of Iran.

HJ/FNA14000322000724