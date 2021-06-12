JCPOA Joint Commission to resume in Vienna on Jun. 12

The 6th round of intensive talks for the revival of JCPOA will be resumed in Vienna on Sat. in the presence of remaining members of the agreement and the American side.

The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA, a statement by the EU is read.

"We are working tirelessly to revitalize the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which includes all aspects of nuclear activities and lifting of sanctions," Borrell said at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

The officials of US President Joe Biden's administration have repeatedly acknowledged the failure of maximum pressure policy imposed against Iran, but have so far refused to take the necessary steps to return to the deal, and five rounds of intensive talks to revive JCPOA have so far failed without producing positive results.

