Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 10

Asia:

Energy Minister: Iran reduces electricity exports

Russia's Pushkin Museum, Iran's Niavaran Museum sign coop. agreement

Aftab:

Macron: Violence has no place in democracy

Ebtekar:

Holding commemoration of 160 years of diplomatic relations between Iran, Italy

Gharibabadi: United States not shown any will for JCPOA

Etela'at:

Araghchi: Some key issues unresolved in JCPOA negotiations

Javan:

Blinken: Hundreds of sanctions to remain against Iran if US rejoins JCPOA

Zarif: Iran fully committed to financial obligations to UN

Kayhan:

Iran volleyball team thrash United States in 2021 VNL Week 3

2nd-stage clinical trial of ‘Fakhra’ vaccine kicks off

ZZ/