Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 10

Asia:
Energy Minister: Iran reduces electricity exports
Russia's Pushkin Museum, Iran's Niavaran Museum sign coop. agreement
Aftab:
Macron: Violence has no place in democracy
Ebtekar:
Holding commemoration of 160 years of diplomatic relations between Iran, Italy
Gharibabadi: United States not shown any will for JCPOA
Etela'at:
Araghchi: Some key issues unresolved in JCPOA negotiations
Javan:
Blinken: Hundreds of sanctions to remain against Iran if US rejoins JCPOA
Zarif: Iran fully committed to financial obligations to UN
Kayhan:
Iran volleyball team thrash United States in 2021 VNL Week 3
2nd-stage clinical trial of ‘Fakhra’ vaccine kicks off
