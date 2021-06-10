  1. Iran
Jun 10, 2021, 10:00 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 10

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 10

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, June 10.

Asia:

Energy Minister: Iran reduces electricity exports 

Russia's Pushkin Museum, Iran's Niavaran Museum sign coop. agreement

Aftab: 

Macron: Violence has no place in democracy

Ebtekar:

Holding commemoration of 160 years of diplomatic relations between Iran, Italy

Gharibabadi: United States not shown any will for JCPOA

Etela'at:

Araghchi: Some key issues unresolved in JCPOA negotiations

Javan:

Blinken: Hundreds of sanctions to remain against Iran if US rejoins JCPOA

Zarif: Iran fully committed to financial obligations to UN

Kayhan: 

Iran volleyball team thrash United States in 2021 VNL Week 3

2nd-stage clinical trial of ‘Fakhra’ vaccine kicks off

