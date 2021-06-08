Iran to hold 1st Intl. Blockchain Conference

Iranian Innovation and Technology Club and the National Commission for UNESCO are to run the event.

The conference is to be held on August 5-6, 2021.

The Head of Iranian Innovation and Technology Club Peyman Sarhaddi said this conference will create a suitable platform for cooperation and knowledge transfer among professors, elites, and researchers in the field of blockchain innovation and technology.

It will also create a common space for providing comprehensive and effective solutions based on knowledge and analysis of economic opportunities on a national and global basis for better management of organizations.

The conference will focus on three major aspects of 'blockchain, science and development', 'applications of blockchain in technology and industry' and 'blockchain and economics of financial and international markets.'

