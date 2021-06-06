Iraqi forces detain perpetrators behind Kāẓimiyyah explosion

The Iraqi security forces said that the terrorist team was affiliated with ISIL terrorist group.

Some local sources also reported the arrest of two terrorists who carried out the explosion a few days ago in "Bab al-Murad" in the city of Kāẓimiyyah.

An explosion in the city of Kāẓimiyyah was reported to have killed three people and injured at least 21 others. The preliminary reports suggested that the explosion was caused by a gas canister explosion near a restaurant in the city, but then ISIL claimed responsibility for the explosion.

