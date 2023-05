Iraqi media reported Saturday that an explosion was heard from the Americans' Victoria base in Baghdad.

Sabreen News Telegram channel reported that the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined and no further details are available.





In recent years, a wave of explosions and missile strikes has targeted the Victoria base.

Earlier on April 16, media sources reported that a quadcopter crashed at United States' Victoria base in Iraq.

RHM/FNA14020223000199